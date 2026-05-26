Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 789 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Paycom Software Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE PAYC opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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