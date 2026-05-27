Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 27,659 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,306 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 606.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 258,545 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,257 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 190,883 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 233.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 766,992 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Bruker Stock Up 2.7%

BRKR opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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