Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 45,209 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,363 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,540,000,000 after buying an additional 247,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,911 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,625,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0%

DTE stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $126.23 and a 52 week high of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here