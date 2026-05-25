Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,143 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $26,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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