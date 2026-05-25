Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Cimpress plc $CMPR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,818 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 29,314 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.97% of Cimpress worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 66.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $79,307,000 after purchasing an additional 503,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

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Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR opened at $102.39 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cimpress this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cimpress was highlighted by Zacks as a “Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain” stock, suggesting the shares have gained traction recently while still looking reasonably valued. Article Title

Cimpress was highlighted by Zacks as a “Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain” stock, suggesting the shares have gained traction recently while still looking reasonably valued. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, along with several quarterly forecasts, which can support the stock by reinforcing the case for stronger profitability ahead. Article Title

Analysts at Zacks Research raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, along with several quarterly forecasts, which can support the stock by reinforcing the case for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Cimpress announced it will acquire SAXOPRINT and viaprinto from CEWE, a move that could expand its footprint and create operational or revenue synergies over time. Article Title

Cimpress announced it will acquire SAXOPRINT and viaprinto from CEWE, a move that could expand its footprint and create operational or revenue synergies over time. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also published a growth-investor note arguing Cimpress is well positioned to outperform the market because of above-average financial growth. Article Title

Zacks also published a growth-investor note arguing Cimpress is well positioned to outperform the market because of above-average financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: Additional Zacks commentary said Cimpress has outperformed some consumer discretionary peers and has continued to attract momentum-focused attention, but these pieces were largely descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Additional Zacks commentary said Cimpress has outperformed some consumer discretionary peers and has continued to attract momentum-focused attention, but these pieces were largely descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note cut Q3 2028 EPS estimates while keeping a Hold rating, partially offsetting the more upbeat revisions elsewhere. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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