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Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Ollie's Bargain Outlet logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Hantz Financial Services cut its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 13,023 shares and leaving it with 63,155 shares valued at about $6.9 million.
  • Several analysts remain constructive on OLLI, with 13 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings overall. The stock’s average analyst price target is $137.29, though some firms have recently lowered their targets.
  • Ollie's reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, edging past estimates, while revenue rose 16.8% year over year to $779.26 million. Shares were last trading at $81.84, well below the stock’s 52-week high of $141.74.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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