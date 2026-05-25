Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,037 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Regal Rexnord worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $200.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.96 and a 1-year high of $236.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 1,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $287,614.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,902,148.95. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total value of $277,363.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,816.55. This represents a 19.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,547 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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