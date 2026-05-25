Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,479 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,296 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $51,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Visa by 73.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

V stock opened at $329.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.34.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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