Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,333 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Oracle by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,087 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,536 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 148,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,305 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.44. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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