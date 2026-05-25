Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $825.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.16 and a 12 month high of $901.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $768.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.18.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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