Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CAT opened at $880.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $791.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 98,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,439,960 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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