Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 25,985 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,560 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8,712.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $320.88 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.04 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $371.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here