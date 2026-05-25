Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,313 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,206 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after buying an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 55.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $244.76 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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