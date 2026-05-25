Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 65,983 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,306 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 65,983 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

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Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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