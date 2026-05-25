Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,416 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $7,282,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,022.90. This trade represents a 99.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 454,317 shares of company stock worth $62,219,594 over the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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