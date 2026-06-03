Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:JPM opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here