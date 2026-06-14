Harber Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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