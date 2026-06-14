Harber Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 49,006 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 3.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $373.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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