Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 14,127 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,044 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $200,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entegris by 183.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,669,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $132,741,000.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $159.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here