Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 84,839 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Harber Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,839 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 3.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Dollar Tree earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins.

Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins. Negative Sentiment: Dollar Tree has lagged other consumer defensive stocks over the past year, and analysts are still describing the outlook as cautious, which may temper investor enthusiasm. Dollar Tree stock performance compared to peers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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