Harber Asset Management LLC Takes $8.68 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 853,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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