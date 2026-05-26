Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,596 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

HD stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $326.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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