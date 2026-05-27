Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,943 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.03 and a 200-day moving average of $250.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $506.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $821.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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