Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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