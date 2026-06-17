HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. Rubrik comprises 4.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,828,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company's stock worth $158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $58,206.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,777.98. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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