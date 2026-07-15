Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 278,647 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,431 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Datadog worth $156,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 49.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $289,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $325,887,030 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $270.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 712.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.73.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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