Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,629,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,706,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,499.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.5%

TDG opened at $1,216.33 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,259.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.81. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,631,730. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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