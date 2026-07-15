Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 328,201 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 2.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Tower Semiconductor worth $349,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,848 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $255.49 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tower Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tower Semiconductor unveiled a $3 billion dual-track expansion in Japan to boost silicon photonics, silicon germanium (SiGe), and advanced packaging capacity, positioning the company to benefit from rising AI and data center demand. Reuters article

Tower Semiconductor unveiled a to boost silicon photonics, silicon germanium (SiGe), and advanced packaging capacity, positioning the company to benefit from rising AI and data center demand. Positive Sentiment: The plan is backed by a $1 billion Japanese government grant , which reduces the net capital burden and improves the economics of the expansion. GlobeNewswire release

The plan is backed by a , which reduces the net capital burden and improves the economics of the expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management said the expansion could lift its updated 2028 model toward $3.6 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in net profit , signaling stronger long-term earnings potential. TipRanks article

Management said the expansion could lift its updated 2028 model toward , signaling stronger long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market movers noted the stock’s sharp move higher, but this was mostly a reaction to the expansion announcement rather than a new operating result. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts and market movers noted the stock’s sharp move higher, but this was mostly a reaction to the expansion announcement rather than a new operating result. Negative Sentiment: The project is a large capital commitment and includes execution risks such as construction delays, permitting issues, and possible cost overruns, which could pressure margins if the ramp falters. GlobeNewswire release

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Further Reading

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