Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $348,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report).

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