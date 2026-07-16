Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,549 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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