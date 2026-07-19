Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.6% in the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 32,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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