Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $18.51 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman broke ground on a new facility in Utah to support the U.S. Air Force Sentinel ICBM program and other advanced aerospace and defense missions, signaling continued investment in long-term growth and strategic deterrence work. Article title

Northrop Grumman broke ground on a new facility in Utah to support the U.S. Air Force Sentinel ICBM program and other advanced aerospace and defense missions, signaling continued investment in long-term growth and strategic deterrence work. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that Northrop Grumman may beat upcoming earnings estimates, suggesting expectations for solid quarterly results and supporting investor optimism ahead of the report. Article title

Analysts highlighted that Northrop Grumman may beat upcoming earnings estimates, suggesting expectations for solid quarterly results and supporting investor optimism ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: Broader commentary about a potential $50 billion influx into defense stocks could provide sector support for Northrop Grumman as investors continue rotating into defense contractors. Article title

Broader commentary about a potential $50 billion influx into defense stocks could provide sector support for Northrop Grumman as investors continue rotating into defense contractors. Neutral Sentiment: Northrop Grumman was also cited in a pre-earnings note stating it is expected to announce results soon, reinforcing that the market is focused on the upcoming quarterly update rather than a new company-specific development. Article title

Northrop Grumman was also cited in a pre-earnings note stating it is expected to announce results soon, reinforcing that the market is focused on the upcoming quarterly update rather than a new company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Despite the constructive news flow, the stock has been sliding, likely reflecting investor caution ahead of earnings and broader concerns about valuation or execution after recent gains. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $676.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.38 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $493.84 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here