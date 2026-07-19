Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $227.96 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $227,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.1% in the first quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $89,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $401.29 and its 200-day moving average is $365.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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