Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $696,891,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0%

LMT opened at $515.32 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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