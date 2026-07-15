Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,956,714 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,004,941 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 9.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 4.00% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,384,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

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