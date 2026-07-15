Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,115 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $170,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of GS opened at $1,142.58 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,024.94 and a 200 day moving average of $941.58. The firm has a market cap of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,005.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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