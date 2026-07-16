Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $3.85 Million in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Forestar Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Harel Insurance Investments bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter, purchasing 157,313 shares valued at about $3.85 million. The position represents roughly 0.31% of the company.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in Forestar Group, and overall 35.5% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Analysts are generally cautious on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $32.67, while the company recently reported earnings that missed EPS expectations but slightly beat revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Forestar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.39. Forestar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a residential lot development and management company focused on delivering finished home sites to homebuilders across the United States. The company acquires, entitles and develops land for single-family and multi-family housing, managing zoning, infrastructure and environmental approvals to prepare lots for construction. Forestar's integrated approach to land development spans from initial site acquisition through final lot delivery, providing homebuilders with ready-to-build parcels in a variety of markets.

In addition to lot development, Forestar operates a retail homebuilding segment through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with national and regional homebuilders.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Forestar Group Right Now?

Before you consider Forestar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forestar Group wasn't on the list.

While Forestar Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines