Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 20,885 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $276.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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