Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 32,239 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,499 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of New York Times worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded The New York Times Company NYSE: NYT from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that can boost sentiment around the stock and reflects confidence in the company’s outlook. Tickerreport.com report on Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that can boost sentiment around the stock and reflects confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to publish high-profile, reader-driving coverage on major political and legal developments, including the Air Force One subpoena fight and multiple Trump-related stories, which may support audience engagement and subscription demand. Reuters article on subpoenas to NYT reporters

The company continues to publish high-profile, reader-driving coverage on major political and legal developments, including the Air Force One subpoena fight and multiple Trump-related stories, which may support audience engagement and subscription demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent lifestyle, science, sports, and culture pieces, including climate-health and World Cup coverage, add to the Times’ content mix but are less likely to move the stock on their own.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. New York Times's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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