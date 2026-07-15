Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 6,566 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,513 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.56 and a twelve month high of $748.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.59.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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