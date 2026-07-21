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Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. significantly increased its Meta stake by 268.2% in the first quarter, ending with 669,977 shares worth about $383.3 million.
  • Meta continues to draw strong institutional interest, with about 79.91% of shares owned by hedge funds and other institutions, even as some insiders recently sold stock under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Wall Street’s outlook remains broadly positive: Meta beat its last quarterly earnings expectations, and analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of about $830.45.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 268.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,977 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $383,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bayban raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0%

META opened at $645.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $604.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $830.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total transaction of $2,012,047.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,013.06. The trade was a 26.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 37,948 shares of company stock worth $23,184,319 in the last 90 days. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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