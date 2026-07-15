Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,970 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,250 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of MongoDB worth $134,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.41.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,746 shares of company stock worth $48,352,858. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $344.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -931.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,218.91 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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