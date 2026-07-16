Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $340,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,802 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EME stock opened at $768.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $836.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.00 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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