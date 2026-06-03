Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 381.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow has been viewed as a leader in the AI-driven software rebound, with recent articles highlighting strong business momentum and investor enthusiasm for its role in agentic AI and enterprise automation. Article Title

ServiceNow has been viewed as a leader in the AI-driven software rebound, with recent articles highlighting strong business momentum and investor enthusiasm for its role in agentic AI and enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: The stock benefited from a broader Monday software rally after Nvidia’s CEO eased fears that AI will disrupt software companies, helping lift sentiment toward names like ServiceNow. Article Title

The stock benefited from a broader Monday software rally after Nvidia’s CEO eased fears that AI will disrupt software companies, helping lift sentiment toward names like ServiceNow. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow was also cited as a beneficiary of the new AI-chip-led rotation into software stocks, which briefly pushed the sector higher and supported bullish momentum in NOW shares. Article Title

ServiceNow was also cited as a beneficiary of the new AI-chip-led rotation into software stocks, which briefly pushed the sector higher and supported bullish momentum in NOW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to compare ServiceNow with peers such as Salesforce and Intuit, suggesting investors are still weighing its valuation against its growth profile rather than reacting to a single company-specific event. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to compare ServiceNow with peers such as Salesforce and Intuit, suggesting investors are still weighing its valuation against its growth profile rather than reacting to a single company-specific event. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow fell in the latest session as the software rally lost momentum, with investors pulling back from high-multiple tech stocks after a strong run-up. Article Title

ServiceNow fell in the latest session as the software rally lost momentum, with investors pulling back from high-multiple tech stocks after a strong run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some recent analysis is turning more cautious on ServiceNow’s valuation, arguing the stock may be less attractive after its sharp AI-driven move higher. Article Title

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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