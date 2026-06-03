Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 908.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,652 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time.

Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling.

Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock.

Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own.

Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance.

Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add to negative sentiment even though the sale was planned in advance.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here