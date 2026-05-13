Harmonic Inc. $HLIT Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,022,963 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 148,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Harmonic worth $118,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Harmonic by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,013,492 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156,862 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 795,076 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,298 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,455,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 818,376 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,300 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company's stock.

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More Harmonic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmonic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Harmonic beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.21 versus $0.12 expected and revenue of $121.69 million versus $102.21 million estimated, with sales up 43.4% year over year. Earnings report and transcript

Harmonic beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.21 versus $0.12 expected and revenue of $121.69 million versus $102.21 million estimated, with sales up 43.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised guidance for Q2 and full-year 2026 above Wall Street expectations, signaling confidence in continued growth. Premarket move article

The company also raised guidance for Q2 and full-year 2026 above Wall Street expectations, signaling confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Needham raising its price target to $18 and Rosenblatt lifting its target to $20, both keeping bullish ratings. Needham and Rosenblatt target hikes

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Needham raising its price target to $18 and Rosenblatt lifting its target to $20, both keeping bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by coverage highlighting strong broadband growth and the stock reaching a new 52-week high. 52-week high article

Investor sentiment was further supported by coverage highlighting strong broadband growth and the stock reaching a new 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Harmonic’s Q1 earnings call and transcript drew additional attention from investors as they looked for details on broadband demand, supply chain conditions, and the outlook. Earnings call transcript

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Harmonic from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc NASDAQ: HLIT is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company's portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic's product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

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