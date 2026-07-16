Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,265 ITT Inc. $ITT

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ITT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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