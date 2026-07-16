Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 15,265 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Harmony Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,839,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CARR opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Carrier Global's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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