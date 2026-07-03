Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 6.5% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,129,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,381,069,000 after acquiring an additional 833,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 719,803 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $802,916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $650,189,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.9%

CNP stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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