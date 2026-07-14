Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,314,000 after buying an additional 507,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CAT opened at $932.41 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.23 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $931.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $976.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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